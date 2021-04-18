Nissan ramping up production at Chennai plant to meet demand for 'Magnite'

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Nissan is ramping up production at its Chennai plant to touch about 3,500 units a month by July to meet robust demand in India for its newly launched compact SUV Magnite. According to a top company official, the vehicle has crossed bookings of 50,000 units.
Nissan Motor India, which ended the 2020-21 with a total sales growth of growth of 6 per cent at 18,886 units from 17,831 units in 2019-20, is looking at "three-digit growth" this fiscal. But the second wave of the Covid pandemic and supply constraints, especially that of semi-conductors, remain a challenge.
In December 2020, the company had announced to hire 1,000 people to ramp up production with a third shift at the Chennai plant.
"From February, the third shift has started. Now we are ramping up the production. We believe that going forward we should be able to take up this production, which is currently in the range of around 2,700 per month to close to around 3,500 per month in the next three months," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.
He, however, added, "This is the plan as of now, but this could be challenged by way of semiconductor shortage or shortages in terms of components or the Covid."
Although, the company is working with its channel partners to address supply chain issues, Srivastava said, "The semiconductor situation has not improved and the challenge is only growing. The shortages are very very strong in the market. Normalistaion will happen only after July. Currently the challenge is still there and it is only increasing."
On the demand side, he said preference for personal mobility driven by Covid-19, availability of liquidity in the market with lower interest rates and availability of credit has fuelled sales.
The shift towards petrol vehicles from diesel, which are priced higher, has also driven in more affordability. Manufacturers pushing more petrol vehicles have also helped customers in terms of their ownerships, he added.
"Going forward, I foresee that the auto industry could grow anywhere around 25 per cent (in the ongoing fiscal) largely because of a lower base...but we (Nissan) have the capability now to grow in three digits. We should be more than doubling our volume," Srivastava said.
As far as Nissan is concerned, he said till December the auto industry had actually declined by 16 per cent in the April-December period but the company had a decline of 55 per cent during that period. However, after the launch of Magnite, it "caught up every negative" to end the fiscal on a positive note.
He said the Magnite has touched 50,000 bookings and "we have already delivered 10,000 vehicles to our partners".
Srivastava said the contribution of the digital medium has grown substantially during the pandemic and continues to grow.
"Earlier digital used to contribute almost 1-2 per cent of our business. With the Covid and in the Covid, when we launched the Magnite, we experienced above 10 per cent bookings. Now that has translated into a more than 10 per cent of our retail sales today,” he said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...