Nissan ramps up network, services ahead of Magnite launch

Nissan India has ramped up its dealer network with the addition of 30 new service and 20 sales outlets across the country, in the run-up to the launch of the all-new compact SUV Magnite next month.

This is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritise and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth, said a company statement. The company has also further strengthened its customer-centric services with an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator.

The vehicle configuration will provide a seamless exterior and interior experience of all grades, powertrain and feature combinations including tech pack, while there will be an end-to-end e-commerce platform from booking to delivery including finance process.

“With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90 minutes. Nissan will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in 100+ upcountry locations.

Nissan customers may book services and even check costs online through the Nissan service cost calculator via Nissan service hub (website) or Nissan Connect, which is supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

The company also offers ‘pick-up and drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships.