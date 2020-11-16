Companies

NMDC celebrates 63rd Foundation Day

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

The State-owned iron ore major NMDC celebrated its 63rd Formation Day. NMDC was incorporated on this day in 1958 and has completed 62 years of excellence.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, “Everyone associated with NMDC should take pride in its achievements and also be aware of the increased responsibilities it brings in terms of working towards the betterment of the society and nation as a whole. I am grateful to all of the NMDC family for the endless support and dedication you have towards your work.”

Deb added, “NMDC encourages wholesome development and sports activities in and around its projects which are located in remote areas in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. PSEs like NMDC play an important role to encourage sports and games in the country.”

As a part of NMDC’s established corporate culture, employees who have put in more than 20 years of service were felicitated with awards in recognition of their long association with NMDC.

NMDC Ltd
