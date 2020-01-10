No December lift for auto sales

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The automobile sector closed 2019 on a rather depressing note with the sales in December 2019 declining 13 per cent across all categories, with segments such as passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles recording their worst fall in the last two decades.
On a yearly basis too, 2019 was not a cheerful year for the industry, as sales across categories declined by around 14 per cent to 2,30,73,438 units in the last calendar year as against 2,67,58,787 units in January-December 2018.
According to the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the challenges remain despite the government initiating several measures to spur growth..
“Challenges remain for the auto industry despite the government bringing in several growth enablers. the GDP growth rate remains an area of worry as th commercial vehicle segment is clearly linked to it. Besides, low demand from rural areas continues to be a matter of concern,” Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, told reporters here.
In passenger vehicles, utility vehicles are driving sales as other segments are not performing that well, he said, adding that the situation is going to remain tough due to impending changeover to the BS-VI regime.
“We expect prices of commercial vehicles to go up by 8-10 per cent due to BS-VI norms, and it is going to impact demand. But, if economic growth is there, this factor would not be such a sore point,” Wadhera said. Passenger car sales declined by 8.40 per cent to 1,42,126 units during the month, compared with 1,55,159 units in December 2018. Similarly, the commercial vehicle segment saw a 12.32 per cent decline in sales to 66,622 units in December 2019 from 75,984 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.
In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales declined by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 6,97,819 units during the month, from 7,93,042 units in December 2018, SIAM said on Friday.
Scooter sales also declined by more than 24 per cent to 3,06,550 units in December 2019 from 4,06,137 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.
The segment that continues to grow is utility vehicles, led by the new launches, including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.
The segment recorded a 30 per cent YoY growth in December 2019 to 85,252 units as against 65,567 units in December 2018.
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...