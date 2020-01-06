NPPA fixes prices of new anti-HIV, antibiotic drugs

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed prices of certain new high-end antibiotics, anti-HIV drugs and anti-epileptic medication, the pricing watchdog said.
A crucial drug to fight off HIV infection containing Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir going by brand name Taffic, manufactured by Heterolabs has its price been capped at ₹130.61 per tablet. Another anti-HIV drug Darunavir (600 mg) and Ritonavir (100 mg) manufactured by Emcure and Aurobindo Pharma has been capped at ₹160.71 a tablet.
The drugs include Clarithromycin, Esomeprazole and Amoxicillin tablets (a strip of six) manufactured by Malik Lifesciences and Emcure Pharmaceuticals to be priced at ₹148.32 for a strip. It is a combination of two antibiotics and one antacid that treats peptic ulcer disease caused by bacterial infection.
An injection used to treat infections such as Pneumonia – Cefotaxime (2 g) manufactured by Alkem Healthscience has been fixed at ₹57.10 per vial. Anti-convulsant drug Clobazam (2.5 mg and 7.5 mg) manufactured by Sun Pharma has been capped at ₹3.02 and ₹7.04 per tablet, respectively. Formulation of Ranitidine Hydrochloride, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Simethicone tablet manufactured by Windlas Biotech and Mankind Pharma has been capped at ₹4.86 per tablet.
“In case retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with as per the notification, then the concerned manufacturer or marketing company is liable to deposit overcharged amount with interest as per provisions of Drug Price Control Order, 2013 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” says the notification.
Subsequent to its 71st authority meeting, the decision to fix ceiling prices of seven formulations was arrived at, it said. The prices have been fixed by Standing Committee of Experts formulated under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO). The NPPA has fixed ceiling prices of new drugs for manufacturers as per Para 15 of the DPCO.
