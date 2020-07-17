NRDC transfers two Covid control technologies to private firm in Kolkata

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, has transferred two Covid-19 control technologies – an active respirator mask and long-lasting nano sanitiser (developed by the Kolkata-based S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences) -- to a private firm based in Kolkata, an official release said on Friday.

Paulmech Infrastrucutre Pvt Ltd., the firm which entered into the agreement with NRDC, would produce and market these products.

The active respirator mask with attached exhalation valve and suspended particulate matter filter is an innovative solution to prevent re-breathing of carbon dioxide, exhaled moisture, and sweaty and hot environment inside the mask. The mask can improve clarity of speech, besides assuring comfortable, hygienic breathing to protect the wearer from exposure to airborne contaminants.

Nano-sanitiser, on the other hand, unlike sanitisers conventionally used is long lasting and thus devoid of dehydration of skin due to frequent use and has instantaneous antimicrobial action, the release said.