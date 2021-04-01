NTPC generation up 8.2% in FY21; no unpaid discom bills for the year

NTPC Ltd recorded its highest ever generation of 314 billion units of electricity in the financial year ended March, a growth of 8.2 per cent compared to the previous year, even as India’s annual electricity consumption fell amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm, including subsidiaries, recorded its highest ever single day generation of 1192.42 million units, with a plant load factor of 66 per cent for its coal-fired stations, the firm said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 270.9 billion units, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the previous year.

NTPC also realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from the Discoms and for the first time, this realisation crossed ₹1-lakh crore, the statement added. At the same time, pending dues owed to the firm by various discoms stood at ₹16,152.15 at the end of January, according to the Praapti portal.

“In another feat, Singrauli Unit-1 in Uttar Pradesh, first and the oldest unit of NTPC which was commissioned 39 years ago, and Korba Unit-2, commissioned 37 years ago, have achieved more than 100 per cent PLF,” the statement said.

The future of the firm’s plants that are older than 25 years, however, has become uncertain after the Power Ministry last month announced that electricity distribution companies are not bound under any existing agreement to procure power from these old plants.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC group increased by 5.96 per cent to 65.81 GW in the financial year.

“NTPC is increasingly emphasising on ESG and changed its focus to renewable for future growth while improving on the sustainability matrix. Sustained efforts are underway to transform into an Integrated Energy Company,” the statement said.

Including subsidiary assets, the firm has 70 power stations, 26 of which generate clean energy. The group also has over 18 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects, the statement added.