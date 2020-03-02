NTPC group adds 5,290 MW in fiscal 2019-2020

The NTPC group has reported a 5,290-MW capacity addition for financial year 2019-2020. This is the largest ever commercial capacity addition for the group in a single year, a company statement said.

“The latest capacity additions are 250 MW unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 x 250 MW) and 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) with effect from March 1, 2020,” it said.

In the current fiscal, NTPC has added commercial capacity at Gadarwara (800 MW), Lara (800 MW), Tanda (660 MW), Khargone (660 MW), Barauni (250 MW) and Darlipalli (800 MW) plants.

These additions contributed to a total of 3,970 MW of commercial capacity addition on a stand-alone basis. The plants under joint ventures and subsidiaries of NTPC added 1,320 MW capacity (Meja-660 MW and Nabinagar- 660 MW) in the current fiscal, the statement added.