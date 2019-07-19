NTPC Kudgi Power Project elevates Raj Kumar as Executive Director

Raj Kumar, Chief General Manager - Head of Project, NTPC Kudgi Super thermal Power Project has been elevated to the level of Executive Director.

Kumar had assumed charge as Chief General Manager of Kudgi Super thermal Power Project on February 11. Kumar has wide and varied experience spanning over 37 years in areas of operation and maintenance, fuel management and operation services.

Prior to assuming the charge of NTPC Kudgi, Raj Kumar was the Chief General Manager of NTPC Mouda project in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

He joined NTPC in 1981 as engineering executive trainee and had served in various capacities at NTPC Projects at Singrauli, Kahalgaon, Badarpur, Jhajjar, BRBCL and Mouda.