Companies

NTPC net up 25% in Q3

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

NTPC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹2,995.14 crore in the third quarter of FY20, up 25.5 per cent against ₹2,385.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the quarter under review, total income stood at ₹24,022.62 crore (₹24,308.01 crore).

“For the nine months of FY20, NTPC generated 191.35 billion units. Coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 67.13 per cent as against the national average of 55.84 per cent,” the company said in a statement.

Published on February 07, 2020
Quarterly Results
NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tech park sale: Coffee Day Enterprises looks to close ₹2,700-crore deal next week