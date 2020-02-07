NTPC net up 25% in Q3

NTPC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹2,995.14 crore in the third quarter of FY20, up 25.5 per cent against ₹2,385.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the quarter under review, total income stood at ₹24,022.62 crore (₹24,308.01 crore).

“For the nine months of FY20, NTPC generated 191.35 billion units. Coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 67.13 per cent as against the national average of 55.84 per cent,” the company said in a statement.