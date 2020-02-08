Oberoi Realty Q3 profit up 7 per cent

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Oberoi Realty has reported 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹148.24 crore for the quarter ended December despite fall in total income. Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 137.93 crore.
The company’s total income, however, fell to ₹536.53 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from ₹548.79 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
“The Union Budget and the new RBI policy have paved the path to growth and liquidity. Reputed corporates thrive in challenging times due to their ability to adapt and deliver value to their stakeholders,” CMD Vikas Oberoi said. “We have also seen a marked improvement in buyer interest across all our projects; our diversified businesses also continue to perform well,” he added.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...