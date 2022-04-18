Ocugen to commercialise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Mexico

Ocugen, Inc and Bharat Biotech International Ltd have amended their present co-development, supply and commercialisation agreement on the latter’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US and Canada to include Mexico.

With this amendment, Ocugen now has commercialisation rights of Covaxin for all of North America.

“We’re excited to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico, as authorities there have made conquering this pandemic a major priority. After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role Covaxin can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,’‘ Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Ocugen said in a release.

“Covaxin is currently under review by COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age, and Ocugen is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts.,’‘ he added.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ocugen for Mexico, along with the United States and Canada. Covaxin is a safe and efficacious inactivated vaccine for all age groups as evident from its data from global introduction,’‘ Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said.

“We are fully supportive of team Ocugen in our endeavor to expedite technology transfer activities towards commercial scale manufacturing of Covaxin in North America,” Ella added.

The license extension between Ocugen and the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech with respect to commercialisation in Mexico includes the same profit share structure as in the United States. As per the previous pact, Ocugen will get 45 per cent share in profits.

Covaxin can be an `ideal’ vaccination option for Mexico at this stage of the pandemic. As a whole virion, inactivated vaccine, it elicits robust cellular immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern. It offers logistical advantages that could support vaccine access in hard-to-reach communities, the release said.