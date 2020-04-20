Offline discovery platform magicpin launches essential products delivery services

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Offline discovery and rewards platform magicpin is the latest entrant to get into essential products delivery services as the country is under a nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19 pandemic.
The platform will be leveraging on its partnerships with local retailers and has tied up with last-mile delivery logistics firms to deliver orders for essential products such as groceries, packaged food and hygiene products.
“magicpinForDelivery” service is now being offered across neighbourhoods in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Pune. The company said it will be widening the service to additional cities in the coming days. Consumers can use the service to place orders with their preferred outlets in their neighbourhoods to get doorstep delivery for essential products
Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, said, “magicpinForDelivery is a step in reinforcing the customer and retailer bond that has only grown stronger during the lockdown. We continue to believe that the biggest value in retail lies not in vertically integrating but connecting the existing ecosystem through technology and data,” Sharma added.
The company said it is also expanding the scope of “magicpinForDelivery” to allow customers to share prescriptions with pharmacies and get their medicines delivered, and the self-pickup option has been enabled in case of urgent requirements.
“Our approach is very different. Our focus is to enable the local retailers to provide this service to their users with magicpin through tie-ups with all logistics partners providing last-mile connectivity,” he said.
For the platform, foray into the essential product delivery services space is going to be a long-term strategy. Once the lockdown is lifted, magicpin plans to directly service such orders placed on the platform and give consumers the self-pickup option.
