Ola Cars plans to hire 10,000 people to fuel expansion

Mobility major Ola plans to hire 10,000 people for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months.

Over the next two months, Ola Cars aims to be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year. Ola Cars attempt to create a differentiated customer experience by offering innovations such as doorstep test drive, seven days return of a purchased vehicle.

Vehicle sales

Ola Cars claims to have already sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation. It has also started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and plans to expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers”.

Service centres

Ola is also setting up service centres across the country to provide a better customer experience through advanced telematics, AI and vision-based systems that ensure high quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops will provide paint work that will match OEM factory finish, as well as the promise of genuine auto parts. As part of its longer term plans, Ola will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well.