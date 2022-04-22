Ola customers allege faults in electric scooter causing accidents, but company denies it

Following an Ola customer’s tweet that a fault in the electric scooter brakes has led to his son’s accident, the company said the data with it does not point to any such fault in the scooter.

“I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On March 26, 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on a speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident. The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in Ola S1 Pro,” wrote Balwant Singh from Guwahati, in a twitter thread on April 15.

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

Shortly after the tweet went viral on Friday, Ola published a statement on the incident, “We did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night and that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong with the vehicle.”

Ola said the scooter’s speed during the night of the accident was between 95 kmph - 115 kmph. At the time of accident, three brakes were applied together - front, rear and regenerative (reverse throttle), bringing the scooter from 80kmph to 0kmph in 3 seconds. “Road safety is of paramount importance to us. We strongly recommend everyone to ride responsibly, adhere to speed limits and ensure your’re wearing a helmet,” the statement added.

Our statement on the Guwahati scooter accident pic.twitter.com/LbwDLXNh3P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 22, 2022

This is not the first instance of a customer reporting faults in the Ola’s electric scooters. Multiple social media users have said that their Ola scooter range suddenly dropped from sub-40kms to 0 km, without any warning.

@OlaElectric @bhash Its been a week since I got my OLA electric. I was very happy with the quality of the vehicle until today when the battery was 40%, range showing was 45kms and in the middle of the road suddenly it dropped to zero and here I am stuck. pic.twitter.com/Y59n0VI8lF — Chaitanya Rana (@MrCr02) March 17, 2022

There has also been a case of Ola S1 scooter catching fire in Pune, last month. In a statement released in March, Ola said, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days.” There has been no update from the company on the fire incident investigation.