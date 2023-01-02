EV maker Ola Electric registered sales of over 25,000 units in the month of December. Ola also said it has increased its market share to upwards of 30 per cent during the month.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, said, “2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. At Ola, we are committed to mission electric and have managed to drive EV adoption and penetration across the country. Ola is now the largest as well as the fastest growing EV company in the country. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”

Ola has been on an expansion spree on the D2C front. With 100 experience centres in operation already across the country, the company is on track to open 200 outlets by the end of March 2023. The company has also recently rolled out MoveOS 3, the latest software update to over 1 lakh customers over-the-air (OTA).

One of the advantages that MoveOS 3 upgrade offers is the compatibility of Ola scooters with the company’s Hypercharger network, currently spread across 27 States. Further, Ola Electric plans to have six products in the market by 2027. The company, in the next two years, plans to launch several new two-wheeler products, Aggarwal wrote in a blog post.

He added that Ola Electric is looking at launching a mass-market scooter, mass-market motorcycle and multiple premium motorcycles including in sports, cruisers, adventure and road bikes. Ola will also launch its first car in 2024 and will have six different products in the market by 2027.

