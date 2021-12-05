Ola scooter deliveries will start from December 15 : Bhavish Aggarwal

Following multiple delays in schedule, Ola’ Bhavish Aggarwal has now tweeted that the e-scooter deliveries will start from December 15, 2021.

“Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!,” Ola CEO said in a twitter post this morning.

Aggarwal also posted three pictures showing rows of Ola’s e-scooters parked at the company’s facility. Last month, the mobility major had informed its customers in an email communication, “due to ongoing global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts, there are some unavoidable delays to your Ola S1 delivery.”

The delivery window was then delayed to December 15 to December 31 from the earlier promise of starting deliveries in November. The company apologised to its customers for the delay and said that it is ramping up production. Prior to this, Ola has also postponed the opening of its second purchase window to December 16 from the earlier announced date of November 1. The opening of the first purchase window of Ola e-scooters was also postponed by a week because of a website glitch.

In October, Ola pushed the final payment date of already purchased scooters to November 10. The company said that the final payments will start after the customers have taken the test rides, which started on November 12 in select cities.

In September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others investors, at a valuation of $3 billion. Ola Electric has committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Futurefactory and make it entirely women-run. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of Ola’s two-wheeler EVs. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.

Along with the manufacturing plans, Ola Electric also has plans to set up a charging network called Ola Hypercharger Network. The company claims to set up more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. The first Hypercharger has been installed in the Ola Campus.