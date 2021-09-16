Ola Electric sells scooters worth ₹600 crore in 24 hours

In the 24 hours since Ola opened the purchase for Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, the firm has reported selling four scooters every second, resulting in total sales worth over ₹600 crore.

Given the production plans of the company in the coming months, today midnight (September 16) will be the last day for consumers to purchase Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noted in a company blog.

“That’s more, in value terms, than what the entire 2-wheeler industry sells in a day. Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here. This response is beyond our expectations,” Aggarwal added.

Consumers can still continue to reserve a spot in Ola’s purchase queue. Earlier, Ola Electric claims to have received 1 lakh bookings for the Ola e-scooter in 24 hours of opening the registrations on July 15, 2021.

Pent-up demand for EVs

The company sees the high consumer demand as a sign that India has huge pent-up demand and is a massive domestic market for two wheeler EVs.

“We must leverage this to drive innovation, a robust local EV ecosystem and make India not only a big EV market, but also a global EV manufacturing hub,” said Aggarwal

Ola Electric has recently committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Futurefactory and make it an entirely women-run facility. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of Ola’s two-wheeler EVs. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.

The company claims to have invested significantly in training and upskilling women in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory.

Ola Electric also has plans to set up a charging network called Ola Hypercharger Network. The company claims to set up more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. However, these charging points would only be accessible to Ola e-scooters. Led by the rise in fuel prices and revised FAME II incentives, two-wheeler EV companies have recorded tremendous growth this year.