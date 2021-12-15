Ola starts e-scooter delivery in Bengaluru and Chennai

EV manufacturer Ola Electric is hosting delivery events in Bengaluru and Chennai today (December 15) to start the deliveries of its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro.

The company has invited a few customers to this event, who will be picked up from their homes in a cab arranged by Ola. In a communication to the customers, the company said, “To celebrate the occasion and to thank you for starting the revolution, we are organising a special delivery event...We have arranged a cab to pick you up. Ola brand champion will call you beforehand to know your pick-up details.”

The delivery event will take place at Feathers - A Radha Hotel in Chennai and Ola Campus in Bengaluru from 3:30 pm. The delivery of scooters was earlier expected to start in November but was delayed to December 15-31, because of the global shortage of chipsets and electronics. In November, the company apologised to its customers for the delay and said that it is ramping up production.

Last week, Ola Electric raised ₹398 crore from Temasek along with the participation of Edelweiss, IIFL, VSS Investco, and Bollywood actors such as Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani among others. Also in September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and other investors.

Ola Electric has committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Futurefactory and make it entirely women-run. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of Ola’s two-wheeler EVs. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.