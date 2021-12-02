Companies

Ola to launch its first electric car in 2023

Reuters Our Bureau December 2 | Updated on December 02, 2021

Ola, Chief Executive Officer, Bhavish Aggarwal

Aim to make India a global electric vehicle hub, says CEO of the ride-hailing company

Ride-hailing company Ola, which also sells electric scooters, is all set to launch its electric car by 2023, according to Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of the company.

While speaking at the Reuters Next conference, Ola which has funding from the likes of Temasek and Softbank, Aggarwal had made this claim.

Stating that his ambition was to make India, a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal also said that the EV scooters were on track to be delivered from 15 December.

The company claims to have received a booking of more than a million orders. Ola is also likely to raise money of nearly $1 billion through an IPO in the near future.

BusinessLine has reached out to Ola for comments on their plans to manufacture electric cars and the story would be updated when the company responds.

Published on December 02, 2021

