OneWeb re-born: Mittal plans India trials next year

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Sunil Mittal-led low-earth orbit (LEO) broadband satellite communications company OneWeb is all set to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites and Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper. OneWeb has announced its emergence from US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and achievement of all regulatory approvals.
“I have been doing telecommunication services all my life. Satellite is the next frontier. It will be a game-changer especially in rural areas which is difficult to connect through a terrestrial network,” Mittal told BusinessLine. “We can do rural broadband very effectively. So enterprises in rural areas will get a reliable network at their factories and warehouses. We can also use it as a cellular back haul where radio base stations are difficult to set up. Then there are defence, aviation and maritime applications,” he added.
In July, Mittal-owned Bharti Global won a global bid to pick up a 45 per cent stake in OneWeb. A consortium of the UK Government, through the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Mittal’s Bharti Global, has invested $1 billion of new equity to offer broadband connectivity services via a constellation of 650 LEO satellites. Low-orbit satellite is the new thing in the space race with Musk’s Starlink satellites already taking the lead. Mittal believes that OneWeb has a better chance of winning this race.
“For a global network we require about $6 billion to finish a project like this. This company has already spent $3.4 billion before going into Chapter 11. We need to invest just another $2 billion to complete this project. In the hands of new shareholders, this will be the cheapest constellation ever,” Mittal said.
Initially, the company will roll out services in the UK and Northern Europe with round-the-clock satellite coverage by next year. In India, Mittal plans to start trials by next year and by May-June 2022 there will be enough satellites to offer 24X7 services.
“We are talking to ISRO and they have been open about private players. To launch in India we will need landing rights, setting up ground stations among other things,” Mittal said, adding that the satellite network will not replace existing cellular infrastructure but will complement it.
Mittal has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the company and Neil Masterson the Chief Executive Officer. Neil was earlier the Co-Chief Operating Officer at Thomson Reuters
A joint venture facility with Airbus in Florida has been re-activated and the dual production lines brought back into service.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...