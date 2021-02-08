ONGC to develop India’s first Geothermal Field Development Project in Ladakh

The country’s largest oil and gas producer ONGC has signed an MoU with the Union Territory of Ladakh and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, to develop the country’s first Geothermal Field Development Project.

The firm said in a statement that the MoU, signed on Saturday in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, will be a step towards creating a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

“Geothermal resource development can revolutionise farming in Ladakh, which is now totally dependent for supply of fresh vegetables, fruits from outside the union territory round the year,” ONGC said. “Further, direct heat energy applications make it most relevant to Ladakh.”

Three-phase development

ONGC has planned this field development in Ladakh in three phases. Phase one involves exploratory-cum-production drilling of wells up to 500 metres depth and setting up of a pilot plant of up to 1 MW power capacity. Phase two would involve deeper and lateral exploration of geothermal reservoir by drilling of optimal number of wells and setting up of a higher capacity demo plant and preparing a Detailed Project Report. Phase three would involve commercial development of the geothermal plant. The total project cost will be estimated after exploration activities are completed, a spokesperson of the firm said.

Discovered in the 1970s, Puga and Chumathang in Eastern Ladakh happen to be the most promising geothermal fields in India, the firm said.