Only Meat plans to expand footprint; to add 40 new stores by year-end

Only Meat is planning to expand its footprint by setting up 40 new stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, by the year-end.

Founded by Chaitanya Boyapati, Suman Gadde and Anand Naara, Only Meat is a modern meat retail chain in Hyderabad.

It established two supermarket-style franchisee meat shops at Puppalguda and Manikonda in Hyderabad. The brand is coming up with four new franchisees in Nallagandla, Kondapur, Chandanagar and Kavuri Hills.

“We’ve always wanted to ensure a fulfilling, wholesome experience for all. Being in the industry, we realized women and children aren’t regular customers and are driven away by the ratchet stench and unhygienic situations. We wanted to change this with our chain,” Chaitanya Boyapati, co-founder, Only Meat said in a statement.

It provides hyper-local delivery services for a hassle-free experience. Orders can be placed in-store, website or via a mobile application available for both Android and iOS.

As a one-stop shop for all your protein needs, Only Meat serves an array of fresh cut hygienic chicken, mutton, fish, seafood (both raw or ready to eat), dry fish and eggs.

It offers over 100 plus meat options, including 23 different kinds of fish to choose from apart from 120 different delicious sauces and instant cravings.