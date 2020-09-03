Oppo launches Oppo F17 and F17 Pro

Oppo has launched its F17 series in India with two new smartphones, the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro.

F17 Pro

The F17 Pro comes with a 7.48mm body. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+, Super AMOLED display. The screen has Mini Dual-Punch Holes with a camera diameter of 3.7mm. The phone features Fingerprint Unlock 3.0.

It has a 4000mAh battery. The F17 Pro is equipped with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which can provide a full charge in 53 minutes, the brand said.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset, which can clock up to 2.2GHz. It also comes with 2 ARM Cortex-A75 Prime Cores operating at up to 2.2GHz and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 Efficiency Cores clocking up to 2.0GHZ.

The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further extended up to 256GB through a 3-Card Slot.

The OS is ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 11. It will soon get an update based on Android 11.

As for the camera, the phone has a 48MP wide-angle quad-camera setup at the rear, and Dual Depth cameras in the front featuring a 2MP depth camera and the 16MP main Front camera.

The brand provides the DocVault app within the phone for users in India to help them store important documents securely in one place.

It comes in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White colours.

The F17 Pro is priced at ₹22,990.

F17

The F17 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD Waterdrop Fullscreen display.

It is also equipped with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The OS is ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

The phone comes in two variants based on RAM, the 6GB and 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

It has 16MP Ultra Wide-Angle Quad cam at the rear, including 8MP camera, 2MP monochrome camera and 2MP retro camera. It comes with a 16MP Front Camera.

The phone will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange colours.

Oppo also launched its Oppo Enco W51, the brand’s first active noise cancellation (ANC) true wireless headphones.