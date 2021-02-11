Companies

Ownership rejig:TVS Group seeks NCLT approval

The TVS Group has filed the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement, that seeks to align management and ownership of various group companies with different branches of the family, with the Chennai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

It may be recalled that on December 10, the group had announced the plan to re-structure the ownership and had followed it up with a scheme to execute it.

The said scheme will now be implemented after approval by NCLT and other regulatory authorities.

