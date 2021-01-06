Oyo raises ₹54 crore from Hindustan Media Ventures

Hospitality firm Oyo has raised ₹54 crore from Hindustan Media Ventures as part of Series F1 round, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd subscribed to 125 Series F1 Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (Series F1 CCCPS) of the face value of ₹100 each for cash at an issue price of ₹43.2 lakh per Series F1 CCCPS aggregating ₹54 crore through private placement, according to the filing to Registrar of Companies.

When contacted, the company declined to comment.

The fresh fundraising by the hospitality start-up came at a time when it is slowly recovering from the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the company had laid off 300 employees, mainly from renovation and operations departments.

In September last year, Oyo, which has investors like SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Airbnb and Hero Enterprise, is reported to have liquidity of about USD 1 billion in cash and cash equivalent that gives it the room to navigate the business through the unprecedented times.

Operating on an asset-light chain of hotels and vacation homes, Oyo has over 43,000 hotels and 1.5 lakh homes around the world in its network. The company operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.