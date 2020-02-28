OYO Workspaces launches Workflo co-working centres in Hyderabad

OYO Workspaces, a multi-brand managed workspaces solutions provider, has expanded its footprint in Hyderabad by introducing two Workflo co-working centres in the city.

Workflo is a budget-friendly, ergonomically designed co-working solution that caters to start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small, medium, and large enterprises. These two Workflo centres are located at Bizness Square, Hitec City and Gachbowli.

With three co-working brands operating across the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segments — Workflo, Powerstation and the recently acquired Innov8 — OYO Workspaces has grown rapidly to 30-plus centres, with over 20,000 seats across 10 cities, making it one of the fastest-growing managed workspaces companies in India.

Offers comfort, flexibility

The 500+ seater Workflo located in Hitec City will serve as an attractive hub for businesses and entrepreneurs alike, due to its prime location in the business district. These co-working facilities empower both independent professionals and large corporations to operate with comfort and flexibility.

The new Workflo centre offers dedicated seats at ₹6,500 plus taxes a month. The private offices start from ₹8,760 plus taxes per seat a month, and customers can additionally avail themselves of services through a monthly Flexi pass starting at an affordable ₹2,499 per seat.

Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said, “We introduced Workflo co-working centres in Hyderabad. This is an important market for us, and we are keen to grow our presence in the city. All our workspaces are carefully curated, keeping in mind the preferences of the young and ‘always on’ generation, with a focus on comfort and convenience, so that these young minds can pursue their passion. After receiving an overwhelming response from our first Innov8 centre in Gachibowli, we can attest to the potential for growth here.”

Currently, Workflo has 14 centres spread across eight cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Goa, and Ahmedabad, with a capacity of over 12,000 seats. From private offices, dedicated desks and lounge areas, to the green integrated spaces on the terrace, WorkfloBizness Square Hitex at HITEC city enhances the overall office space with vibrant industrial design.

rishikumar.vundi@thehindu.co.in

twitter @vrishi2011