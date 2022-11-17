Page Industries has announced an investment of ₹290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana, providing jobs to 7,000 people.

Page Industries has exclusive rights to manufacture, distribute, and market of JOCKEY brand products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. “The two facilities will manufacture sportswear and ‘athleisure’ products,” a Government release said on Wednesday.

Related Stories Stocks that will see action on November 17, 2022 Buzzing stocks: Paytm, Reliance, ONGC, Oil India, Page Industries, Ircon International, Spandana Sphoorty, IndiaMart, CESC, Waaree Tech, Tera Soft READ NOW

The announcement was made by VS Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries, during his interaction with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here.

The first facility will come up at Ibrahimpatnam. The 1.50-lakh sq ft plug-and-play facility was built by Whitegold Spintex Park and leased to Page Industries.

The second facility, coming up at Mulugu (Siddipet) in 25 acres, will provide jobs to 4,000 people.

Related Stories Page Industries targets $1-b revenue by FY26 Aims to step up sourcing from Bangladesh; says new Odisha unit to add 20 per cent to its manufacturing capacity READ NOW