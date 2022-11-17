Page Industries has announced an investment of ₹290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana, providing jobs to 7,000 people.
Page Industries has exclusive rights to manufacture, distribute, and market of JOCKEY brand products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. “The two facilities will manufacture sportswear and ‘athleisure’ products,” a Government release said on Wednesday.
The announcement was made by VS Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries, during his interaction with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here.
The first facility will come up at Ibrahimpatnam. The 1.50-lakh sq ft plug-and-play facility was built by Whitegold Spintex Park and leased to Page Industries.
The second facility, coming up at Mulugu (Siddipet) in 25 acres, will provide jobs to 4,000 people.