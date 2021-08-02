Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as Chairman

Panasonic Corporation announced the elevation of Manish Sharma to the position of Chairman and President of Panasonic India.

Additionally, he will assume responsibility for leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India, and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division, a statement said.

The changes come on the back of a global restructuring exercise at the Japanese durables and electronics major.

Sharma has been serving as the President and CEO at Panasonic India and South Asia since 2016, and was the first Indian to become a CEO at the Corporation.

“Manish has contributed to transforming the company into a front-runner by utilizing his deep understanding of the business to elevate the strategic opportunities and developments across businesses. He has been pivotal in spearheading the growth and transformation of Panasonic India from a consumer electronics company to a technology solutions company,” the company’s statement added.

“My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand’s vision. I look forward to strengthening Panasonic’s business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth,” Sharma added.