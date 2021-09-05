Pankaj Kumar takes over charge as ONGC Director (offshore)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Pankaj Kumar took charge as the Director (Offshore) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Sunday. As Director (Offshore), Kumar will be responsible for the entire gamut of Offshore Oil & Gas fields contributing around 70 per cent of crude oil and 78 per cent of natural gas production of the Maharatna ONGC, an official release said.
Kumar has more than 34 years of experience across ONGC’s business functions, varying from operations management of offshore and onshore fields, well engineering, joint venture management, corporate strategic management and asset management. He held key positions as Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning group of ONGC and Asset Manager of Cambay and Ahmedabad Asset.
“During his recent tenure as Asset Manager of one of the largest onshore Assets of ONGC at Ahmedabad, the country faced the worst-ever pandemic and lock down. Under his dynamic leadership, during these severe lock-conditions, the Asset with 67 installations continued production round-the-clock,” the release added.
During his stint in Joint Venture (JV) Operations Group, Kumar was instrumental in exceptional turnaround of CB-OS/2 Offshore JV block by making it profitable with almost 100 per cent increase in production and delivering complex offshore projects in Panna-Mukta and Tapti block, on-time and within allocated budget. He contributed to the formulation of ONGC’s Long Term Growth Strategy: Energy Strategy 2040 as Chief Corporate Strategy & Planning.
Kumar is also the Chairperson of Society of Petroleum Engineers India Section (SPE) – an international organisation formed to collect, disseminate and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public benefit. He holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and master's degree in Process Engineering from IIT Delhi. He completed Advance Management Program at IIM Bengaluru and Leadership Development Program at IIM Calcutta.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...