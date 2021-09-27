Companies

Patel Engineering bags ₹1,251 cr order for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydro power project

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2021

The project is located at South Sikkim District

Patel Engineering on Monday said it has bagged a civil work order worth ₹1,251 crore for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydro power project in Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, an arm of State-run NHPC.

“Patel Engineering, a civil construction company specialising in the hydropower sector has bagged a ₹1,251 crore, lot II civil work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC, a company statement said.

The project is located at South Sikkim District in Sikkim.

Patel Engineering (PEL) is a 72-year company established in the year 1949 and has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

The company has a consistent track record in execution of projects in domestic and international arena.

PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organisations.

Published on September 27, 2021

