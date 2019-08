Pennar Industries posted a profit of ₹16.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 25.8 per cent over ₹13.1 crore logged in the same period of the previous fiscal. The company’s net revenue of ₹541.4 crore was up 16 per cent against ₹466.5 crore posted in the same period last year. During the first quarter, Pennar Industries received steady orders across business verticals and the pre-engineered building systems segment saw orders worth ₹554 crore as of June 2019.