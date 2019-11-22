Pepperfry strengthens network in South with its 67th studio in Coimbatore

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry is upbeat about strengthening its presence in the South. The company on Thursday launched its first experiential centre — Studio Pepperfry — in Coimbatore, making it the 67th studio in the country. It plans to expand the network to 100 experiential centres by June next.
In Coimbatore, Pepperfry has partnered with SSVR Enterprises for launch of the studio at Peelamedu.
Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry, said the studios have helped contribute more than 30 per cent of the portal’s overall business as experiential centres enhance customer engagement, helps penetrate into niche markets besides promoting new-age entrepreneurs.
“This business model does not require the partner to hold product inventory, is based on 100 per cent price parity; the franchisee owners can benefit by earning commission on each online transaction made at the franchise studio,” he explained.
“South India accounts for more than 40 per cent of our overall business,” he said.
The company’s total turnover stands at ₹1,500 crore and we are growing at 65-70 per cent year-on-year. Per day order enquiries are between 3,000 and 4,000, at times it touches 10,000 too, he added.
