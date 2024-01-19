Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of Jagrut Kotecha as CEO for PepsiCo India.

He will succeed Ahmed El Sheikh, who will take over as CEO for the Middle East Business Unit, in March, after a seven-year stint in India.

Kotecha is currently Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA)

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer – Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo said, “India remains a pivotal market for PepsiCo, playing a crucial role in our global strategy. Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity. I am equally excited to welcome Jagrut to the India executive team.”

The snacks and beverage major said this leadership change has been meticulously planned and was communicated to the India office employees on Thursday as part of a series of leadership changes across the AMESA region.

“Having been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation. This commitment has not only propelled our growth in the Indian market, but also reinforced our position as a leader in the industry. As I take on this new responsibility, I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the Indian market,” Kotecha added.