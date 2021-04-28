Petronet LNG plans bunkering services to ocean going ships from its Kochi terminal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) intends to start bunkering services to ocean going vessels from its Kochi terminal as part of shoring up its business volumes.
Globally ships are slowly converting to LNG or other green fuels. Given the circumstances, providing bunkering services would definitely mop up our revenues as well, Yogananda Reddy, Chief General Manager and Vice President, PLL, Kochi terminal said.
“We are working on the project, but yet to finalise the market requirements like the number of ships plying with LNG as fuel on the international shipping route off Kochi,” he told BusinessLine.
The ₹4,700 crore terminal in Kochi had already provided LNG bunkering to two Norwegian ships in 2015. But a similar model cannot be worked out now in view of the bigger size of many ocean-going ships. These ships cannot be berthed at the terminal for fueling and there is a need to deploy bunker barges for alongside bunkering on the route of ships, he added.
Asked on the investment part of the project, Reddy said, “It is too early to say anything on the cost aspect as it all depends on the customer base, their requirements etc. A final figure can be arrived at once we get the exact number of customers.”
Meanwhile, the 5-million tonne Kochi terminal has attained 30 per cent of its capacity after the natural gas started flowing to Mangaluru with the completion of GAIL pipelines in March. Mangaluru is a good consumption point for natural gas and the prominent customers include MRPL, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, OMPL etc which started taking a sizeable quantity. The gas connectivity has also ensured the arrival of two LNG laden ships per month to the terminal with 1,50,000 cubic metre of liquified natural gas against one in the earlier period, he said.
To a question on the project to convert fishing boats with LNG, Reddy said the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is carrying out a 100 running hour trial. The initial trials are satisfactory, and it is expected that the agency would soon come up with their findings. Besides, a 20-25 per cent cost reduction in fuel for fishing boats, LNG is less polluting compared to diesel.
Reddy was all praise for the Kerala Government in reducing KVAT for LNG to five per cent from 14.5 per cent. “This is a major decision which would boost the business and make natural gas competitive in the market. We are also in discussions with KSRTC to convert 500 buses plying in the State with LNG,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...