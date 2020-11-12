Companies

Petronet LNG Q2 consolidated net profit down to ₹919.47 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Board declares special interim dividend

Petronet LNG Limited has reported consolidated profit of ₹919.47 crores for the second quarter of FY20-21. This is lower than consolidated profit of ₹1,089 crores that was reported in the same period of the last year.

Consolidated total revenue also declined to ₹6,377.66 crores in the quarter under review. This was also down from ₹9,449.70 crores reported in the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors also declared special interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share (of the face value of ₹10 each) of the Company for the financial year 2020-2021. The record date for the above said declared special interim dividend for the financial year 2020-2021, shall be November 24, 2020.

Petronet LNG Ltd
