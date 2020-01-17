PFC raises $750 m in overseas bonds

It has been a defining decade for clinical trials
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has become the first public sector company to issue senior unsecured US Dollar bonds with a tenure of more than 10 years. A company statement said on Friday, PFC has successfully carried out the issuance of 10.25 year, $750-million bonds on January 15, under Reg S & 144 A route.
The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.95 per annum and a yield of 4.066 per cent. This is PFC’s third international bond issuance in the current financial year as well as PFC’s largest single tranche bond. The final order book amounted to more than $2.2 billion, attracting active and wider participation from investors across US, European and Asian markets, with around 42 per cent participation from the US market, the statement said.
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...