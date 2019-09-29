PFS, MDI Gurgaon collaborate to work in renewable energy sector

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) and premiere business school MDI Gurgaon signed an agreement to collaborate for leveraging their strengths in developing capacities in the areas of infrastructure and especially sustainable infrastructure financing.

As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU), PFS and MDI will work together and focus to create synergy between academics and infrastructure evaluation and finance, climate financing, clean development mechanism, best practices and concerned environmental issues associated with the infrastructure of the world, the energy finance company said in a release.

Among others, they will develop training and capability building modules and programmes infrastructure financing and project management as well as undertake advisory services relevant to the strengths of both the entities in the areas of project finance, climate change and sustainable development.

PFS and MDI have identified areas such as renewable energy, transmission/ generation/distribution, energy efficiency, climate protection financing, roads, water, waste to energy, waste management, e-mobility and allied infrastructure, Public Private Partnerships, risk management, environmental upgradations among others to work towards clean energy generation capacities.

Pawan Singh, Managing Director and CEO, PFS said, “Now it’s an age of green development and in accordance with thrust by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on clean and green energy, this MoU aims to augment capacities of the various factors involved in creation of cleaner and sustainable environment.”

He said solar power is a big thrust area globally and in India too “we will be laying special focus on it”.

“Power from non-conventional areas is the future and we want to be a strong player in that space, and this MoU with MDI will help us a lot in that attempt. We will also help institutionalize capacity building for Indian entrepreneurs as well as for neighboring SAARC countries and develop and synergize our programs with the Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) and tap their potential,” Singh said.

Atmanand, Director (Additional Charge), MDI Gurgaon, said, “The MoU between PFS and Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon will create synergy between academics and financing institution for infrastructure evaluation and finance, climate financing, clean development mechanisms, energy efficiency.

The focus would be more on developing training and capability building towards achieving green and clean environment, he added.