Pharma supply chain yet to get back to normalcy: US Pharmacopeia

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
“This global pandemic showed the unpreparedness of the pharma and healthcare sectors to tackle global calamities such as the Covid-19,” according to KV Surendranath, Senior Vice-President, Global Sites, US Pharmacopeia (USP).
He told BusinessLine there had been disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing globally in the wake of the dreaded virus spread. There was a lag period in the supply chain between January and March due to the spread of Covid-19 and it still has not attained normalcy, Surendranath said.
Many of the countries, including India, depend on China for their APIs. “Moreover, the capacities of manufacturing of certain drugs, are not built to serve the huge quantities required during a pandemic such as Covid-19,” the USP executive said.
Stating that many countries are in a “panic,” due to possible shortage of drugs which are essential for the treatment, he said: “This has led regulatory agencies approving procurement of pharmaceutical materials from manufacturers which are either not approved or have regulatory issues. This could lead a compromise on the quality of the medicines.”
Additional precautions might be required to ensure that the medicines procured from unapproved sources are of good quality, he added.
On its part, the USP is supporting scientists, developers and manufacturers worldwide to accelerate the development of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines, medicines and other treatments. It is developing insights on current vulnerabilities in the supply chain and devising ways to strengthen it for the future.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic, uninterrupted access to USP’s quality standards and support services is critical to helping manufacturers, scientists, healthcare practitioners and regulatory bodies continue protecting public health,” Surendranath said.
Referring the USP’s initiative on modernisation of medical monographs which has been named as `Up to Date’, Surendranath said it had been a ‘top priority’ initiative for USP during 2015-2020 cycle.
This initiative has been huge, modernising over 3,000 monographs in five years involving 26 scientific expert committees and USFDA and other regulatory agencies worldwide.
“One of the unique features of this model is the development of more comprehensive and optimised procedures suitable for multiple sources. Majority of our monographs are now up-to-date with latest methods,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Valuation could rise further in a foreign listing
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...