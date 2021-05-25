Pharmeasy buys smaller rival Medlife

Mumbai-based e-pharmacy start-up Pharmeasy on Tuesday said that it has acquired Medlife for an undisclosed amount.

Medlife will discontinue operations and will merge with Pharmeasy. Medlife customers just need to login to the PharmEasy app to start using their Medlife account via the same mobile number. All their digitised prescriptions and saved addresses dating back to a year will be available on the Pharmeasy app.

Pharmeasy will also onboard Medlife’s retail partners.

Dhaval Shah, co-founder Pharmeasy, in a blogpost said: “We believe that joining hands with Medlife will create an even stronger platform to accelerate this mission. We welcome all the Medlife users and partners to our family.”

He said with the acquisition, the start-up will be able to service over two million families every month.