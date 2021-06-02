Phoenix Mills, GIC form $733-m realty joint venture

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, will acquire a significant minority stake in a $733-million joint venture investment platform being set up with Phoenix Mills Limited (PML’s) to develop retail-led mixed use assets in India, the two companies announced on Wednesday.
These assets, in Mumbai and Pune, totalling about 3.4 million sq ft of leasable retail and office space, are amongst PML’s well-performing operational properties, they said.
“The strategic partnership with GIC has taken shape at an opportune time, revalidating the long-term attractiveness of India’s resilient consumption story. It also underscores the fact that the current impact on pre-eminent brick and mortar retail is only transient,” said Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, Phoenix Mills.
“We believe that the joint venture will generate resilient long-term returns. GIC has been investing in India for more than a decade and our long-term confidence in the Indian real estate market remains strong,” said Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate, GIC.
Through this platform with GIC, “we intend to jointly explore value-accretive acquisition opportunities,” said Atul Ruia, Chairman, Phoenix Mills. “Proceeds will act as growth capital to both PML and its subsidiaries to explore and further enhance our portfolio of annuity income assets,” Ruia added.
“We recognise that the unprecedented global crisis is impacting consumer sentiments and the necessary lockdown have made it challenging for all businesses, especially those in the retail sector,” said Kishore Gotety, Co Head (Asia ex-China) of Real Estate at GIC.
However, the long-term structural growth that the Indian retail industry continues to offer due to favourable demographics, urbanisation, growing middle class, and increasing consumerism trends will still benefit the joint venture. “We expect continued strong performance in the Indian retail sector as organised retail penetration increases and population density remains high,” Gotety said.
The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...