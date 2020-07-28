Pickright Technologies raises $175,000 from angel investors

Pickright Technologies, a marketplace for stock market investors and advisors, has raised $175,000 in its Series A round from angel investors.

The investors in the round include serial investor Sanjay Mehta-led venture capital firm 100X.VC; Vikram Pandya, Director (Fintech) at SP Jain School of Global Management; Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer of Ekstep; Vivek Srivatsav director of Business Solutions-Singapore; Madhavi Bollipalli, Managing Executive at Capita Insurance; Srinivas Paanem, CEO of Paanem group of investments and Satish Bogullu, CEO of Whitestone projects.

The company will use the funding for product development, marketing and positioning the brand in the market.

“Saving smart and investing right is the need of the hour. Enabling through a digital platform and making investments a level playing field for all is what Pickright does. We are working on creating a smart intuitive platform which learns continuously on the user and creates a very dynamic and personalized investment portfolio for users,” said Archana Elapavuluri, co-founder and CEO of Pickright Technologies.