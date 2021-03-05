Pickrr Technologies to hire 200 employees across India

Pickrr Technologies Private limited, an Indian logistics tech start-up, has started its recruitment drive across all verticals – technology experts/ specialists, business development, data scientists, and operations. It is planning to hire over 200 employees for their offices in India, said a company release.

The hirings are for the coming fiscal year. Rhitiman Majumder, Co-founder, Pickrr stated, “India offers huge growth potential for us. We have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy and make the team more robust to cater to our client’s need. We will continue our efforts of lateral hiring for our Delhi-NCR and other offices in metro cities.”

Majumder added, “While the firm has adopted the new normal after the lockdown, 80 percent of the manpower has returned to the office now. We all are geared up for hiring and re-skilling our employees. ...Even during the global pandemic, the company continued hiring as and when ...required and welcomed new team members during the work from the home time period.”

Subodh Garg CFO, Pickrr said, “We have ambitious plans for 2021 and foresee hiring nearly 200 people to supplement our business growth.”

At the core of Pickrr’s technology lies CALCULA, a smart algorithm, which provides courier recommendations, aimed at improving delivery performance. This machine learning based algorithm ensures each order is assigned to the best courier partner based on 17+ proprietary logistics features that have evolved through continuous evaluation and assessment, added the release.