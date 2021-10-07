Piramal announces demerger and simplification of corporate structure

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) on Thursday announced the demerger of its pharmaceutical business. “The board of directors of PEL in their meeting held today, approved a composite scheme of arrangement providing for the de-merger of the pharmaceuticals business from PEL and simplification of the corporate structure,” it said in a statement.

The move will create two industry-focused listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceuticals business will get vertically demerged from PEL and consolidated under Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL). Shareholders of PEL will get four shares of PPL for every one share in PEL, in addition to their existing holding in PEL.“Post the demerger, PPL will become one of the large pharma companies listed on NSE and BSE,”it further said, adding that two operating subsidiaries, which are wholly-owned by PPL, will also be amalgamated with PPL, to further simplify the pharma corporate structure.

Meanwhile, PHL Fininvest Private Limited, the non-banking financial company will be amalgamated with PEL to create a large listed NBFC. The merged housing finance company, post the DHFL acquisition, will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEL.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group said, “Over the years, Piramal Enterprises has grown multi-fold with diverse businesses under one listed holding company structure. In line with our stated strategy, the Board has today approved the demerger and simplification of our corporate structure, to create two independent listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals, with a leadership position across the business segments they operate in.”

The demerger will also enable them to independently pursue their growth strategies with sharper focus and identity, he further said.

Following the demerger, PEL will get transformed into a large listed diversified NBFC, focused on retail and wholesale financing, with a consolidated loan book of about ₹65,000 crore.

PPL will be a large India-listed pharma company with proven capabilities in contract development and manufacturing, global distribution of complex hospital generics, and a large geographic footprint in the consumer products market in India.