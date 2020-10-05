Piramal Glass appoints Sudip Mazumder to reinforce digital transformation

Mumbai, October 5

Piramal Glass has appointed Sudip Mazumder as Vice-President, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO).

Mazumder joins Piramal Glass from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), where he was Deputy Head Digital, a note from the company said. Piramal Glass designs and produces glass packaging solutions for cosmetics and perfumery, speciality food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. He will report to Samit Datta, Global Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer, Piramal Glass.

At Piramal Glass, Mazumdar will be responsible for reinforcing the digital transformation journey that the company has embarked on. This will include setting up Advanced Analytics Technology stack and building a dedicated team of professionals, besides running a Digital Center of Excellence & Academy.

McKinsey & Co has been roped in to assist Piramal Glass to achieve this digital transformation and take it to a global level in the glass-manufacturing sector.

Piramal Glass has adopted digital interventions across the value chain over the last four years and has recently undertaken a large digital transformation initiative with specific focus on using and building analytics, the note said.