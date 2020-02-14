PMO to banks: NCLT cannot be escape route, refer only NPAs of over ₹200 cr

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
To deal with the proclivity of banks, especially public sector banks, to routinely push bad loans to National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) for resolution, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has suggested that they should only refer cases to a tribunal where the loan amount is at least ₹200 crore. This is aimed at de-clogging the overburdened NCLT ecosystem.
Where the loan amount is less than ₹200 crore, the PMO wants banks to work with the current promoters to find long-term solution (even offering a One Time Settlement scheme) to prevent closure of companies and job losses.
Banks find it a safer option to refer all bad loan cases to NCLT as they fear that resolutions through one-time settlement or sale to an Asset Reconstruction Company could invite scrutiny from investigative agencies.
As a result, most banks, especially public sector banks, are using NCLT as an escape route rather than a tool to empower and keep companies running, the PMO said
“Bankers seem to suggest that when it comes to taking a haircut, they prefer decision-making through NCLT rather than sticking out their neck to endorse a resolution plan outside the court process.
“This is ironical since bankers are fully aware that pre-NCLT solutions may clearly work out better in terms of overall recovery. Even in the NCLT, it is the committee of creditors, which is the banks themselves, which are finally taking the call,” the PMO said in a note on the “Prevailing bad loans situation with banks”, which was circulated among banks by the Finance Ministry.
The PMO emphasised that empowering decision making for arriving at a balanced resolution, based on merit and without the fear of being questioned by investigative authorities, is one of the most significant takeaways and can go a long way in terms of de-clogging the NCLT ecosystem.
“Around 19,000 cases have been referred to NCLT and 10,000 have been admitted. While there have been successes in the cases of some large companies and a few smaller accounts as well, majority of the ₹200-crore and below companies are in a very vulnerable position.
“The collapse of so many companies will cause an exponential job loss and thereby accentuate the economic slowdown,” the PMO said.
As per the note, the NCLT infrastructure is proving woefully inadequate to deal with the quantum of cases flooding the system. The lack of established legal precedents, which will only build up over time, also makes litigation under the IBC framework elaborate and time consuming (long drawn). There are 15 NCLT benches across the country. In the note, the PMO observed that in the case of smaller companies (loan size of less than ₹200 crore, approximately employing 3,000-4,000 workers), resolution professionals are usually unable to successfully run these companies due to lack of industry and sectoral knowledge. This invariably leads to unit shut downs and job losses, it added.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...