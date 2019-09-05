Companies

PowerGrid declares ₹4,356-cr dividend

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

State-owned utility Power Grid Corporation on Thursday announced final dividend of ₹1,307.90 crore in addition to ₹3,050.02 crore interim dividend for 2018-19, taking the total payout to ₹4,357.92 crore.

An RTGS (real time gross settlement) advice of ₹698.81 crore towards final dividend (of government’s share) for 2018-19 was handed over by Power Grid CMD K Sreekant to Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday, a company statement said. Power Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg was also present at the event.

