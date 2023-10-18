Praxair India, a Linde company, commenced commercial production at its air separation unit (ASU) at Patancheru in Hyderabad.

The plant will be producing 250 tonnes per day of gases, including liquid medical oxygen, nitrogen and argon, catering to the requirements of healthcare, pharma and other industrial sectors of the region.

The construction of this ASU was completed within an 18-month timeframe, starting April 2022, when Linde received official approval from the Government of Telangana.

“The new Hyderabad ASU provides us with a manufacturing base in the key market of Telangana and will reduce dependency on supply from other states,” RC Kaushik, Head of Sales, Healthcare & AT, Linde – India said in a release.

“With the startup of this plant, we will be well placed to match the growth expectations in this region and also cater to our healthcare customers and the expanding pharma sector in the state more effectively,’‘ he added.

Anirudh Gharote, Executive Director, Praxair India, said the company completed the construction within the stipulated 18-month timeframe, despite challenges along the way which impacted the import of critical equipment.