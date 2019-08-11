Premier unveils Blue Dahlia brand bed linen for domestic consumers

Premier Fine Linens Private Ltd has launched the Blue Dahlia brand of bed linen in the domestic market.

The first retail store of Blue Dahlia was inaugurated in the city recently.

Shanthi Srinivasan, MD, Premier Fine Linens, said the company has been exporting bed linen to countries across the globe. “We make specialised linens for many luxury brands. Two years ago, we decided to focus on the Indian market as well, brand our product range and ensure that consumers in India get quality products at reasonable prices.”

Premier Fine Linens, part of Premier Group of companies, plans to retail only through its own stores. The expansion of its retail network will happen in a phased-manner, with an eye on tier II and tier III cities, she added.

“The brand is also sold online on www.bluedahlia.in. The products on offer include bed sheets, pillow covers, quilts, duvet covers, bedspreads, cushion covers, napkins and pillows,” Srinivasan said.

“Institutional sales account for 40 per cent of our turnover worldwide, while retail is 1-2 per cent. There is huge headroom for growth. With luxury brands setting up hospitality chains here, we are optimistic of our growth prospects. Brand awareness is picking up,” she said