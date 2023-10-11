Pricol Ltd, a manufacturer of auto parts and precision-engineered products, has announced a technology and supply partnership with China-based Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics Co Ltd, (TYW), for advanced technologies in order to provide driver information system solutions including e-cockpit and heads-up display for Indian vehicle makers across various vehicle segments.

TYW will support Pricol exclusively on the projects identified for such advanced technologies in the Driver Information System. In addition to the technology, Coimbatore-headquartered Pricol will source components and/or sub-assemblies from TYW as part of the supply arrangement, according to a statement.

This partnership, combining Pricol’s domain expertise and TYW’s technological prowess, will help in providing state-of-the-art solutions in the driver information system space, where Pricol has a dominant position in the Indian market, said Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Ltd.